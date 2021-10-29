Fmr LLC Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 48,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $357.30 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $358.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.