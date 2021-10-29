Fmr LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.79% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $340,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $44.58 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

