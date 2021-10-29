Fmr LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,744 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.59% of Sun Country Airlines worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,543,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $161,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701,755 shares of company stock worth $272,913,503.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

