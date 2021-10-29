Fmr LLC Has $13.32 Million Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIFS opened at $353.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

