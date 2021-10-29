Fmr LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,726 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.22% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

