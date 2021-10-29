Fmr LLC Increases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOR opened at $34.93 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

