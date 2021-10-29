Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,410 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Tenaris worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

