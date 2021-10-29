Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 167,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.17% of NOV worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $9,376,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

