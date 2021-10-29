Fmr LLC Invests $10.90 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,897,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.01% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,076,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $2,433,000.

Shares of IS opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

