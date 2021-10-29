Fmr LLC Lowers Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732,534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.49% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 53.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

