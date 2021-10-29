Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Pulmonx worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUNG opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.09. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

