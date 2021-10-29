Fmr LLC Makes New $12.43 Million Investment in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,000. Fmr LLC owned 3.02% of Rain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 392,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

RAIN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.