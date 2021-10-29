Fmr LLC Purchases 12,700 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.08% of Wayside Technology Group worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

WSTG opened at $26.55 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

