Fmr LLC Purchases 172,413 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Smith & Nephew worth $11,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,652,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 171,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $35.43 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.