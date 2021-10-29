Fmr LLC Purchases 236,830 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Fmr LLC increased its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.34% of 89bio worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $347.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.