Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,277,000 after purchasing an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,099,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,170,000 after purchasing an additional 349,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.