Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.34% of Allegiant Travel worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

