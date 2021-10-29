Fmr LLC Sells 204,990 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 204,990 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Wingstop worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.61.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.48, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

