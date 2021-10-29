Fmr LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Byline Bancorp worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.37. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.