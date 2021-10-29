Fmr LLC Sells 40,594 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $122.42. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.35 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

