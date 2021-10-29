Fmr LLC Sells 4,788,517 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

