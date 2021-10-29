Fmr LLC Sells 49,352 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,352 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $17,449,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 225,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

