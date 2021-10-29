Fmr LLC Sells 49,826 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Interface worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Interface by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Interface by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

TILE opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

