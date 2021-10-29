Fmr LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.79% of Franklin Covey worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

FC stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $594.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

