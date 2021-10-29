Fmr LLC Sells 51,500 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.18% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

