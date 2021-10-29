Fmr LLC Sells 5,516 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Moelis & Company worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of MC stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $76.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

