Fmr LLC Sells 71,598 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,598 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of QIAGEN worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

