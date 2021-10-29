Fmr LLC Sells 8,455,526 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,455,526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.