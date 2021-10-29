Fmr LLC Sells 91,046 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,046 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Thor Industries worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $7,998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 158.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 582.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

THO stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

