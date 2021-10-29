Fmr LLC Takes $9.97 Million Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Alexco Resource at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 866,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 17.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

AXU stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $270.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.