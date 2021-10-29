Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,407 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 247.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.06 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

