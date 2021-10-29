FORA Capital LLC Acquires 20,905 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1,138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATH. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Athene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Athene by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 1,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.