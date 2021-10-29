FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,635,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

