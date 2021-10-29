FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Match Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,319,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,265,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.72. 12,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,382. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.