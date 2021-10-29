FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,417 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $168.57. 3,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,206. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average is $183.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

