FORA Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5,009.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 334,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,998,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of WCN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 25,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

