FORA Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.84. 3,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,281. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.23. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

