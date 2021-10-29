FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,822. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

