FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $487.30. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,066. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

