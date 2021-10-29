FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,457 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $61.79. 21,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

