FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $53,026,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $31,674,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 29,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

