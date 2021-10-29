FORA Capital LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 259,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 54,485 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 33,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

