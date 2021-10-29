FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

