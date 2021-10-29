FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,892. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

