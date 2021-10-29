FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,225. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

