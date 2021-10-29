FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

