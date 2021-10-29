Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of FOVSY remained flat at $$96.64 on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

