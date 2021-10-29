Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.00

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

