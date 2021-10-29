Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.95

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $10.60. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 88,749 shares trading hands.

FSUMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.