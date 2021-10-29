Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FET opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

